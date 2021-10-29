2 rescued from North Minneapolis house fire

Minneapolis Fire says the cause of the blaze, which is still under investigation, sent two elderly people to the hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.

MINNEAPOLIS — Two people were rescued and taken to the hospital Thursday night after a fire broke out in a home on the 2300 block of Fremont Ave. North.

Minneapolis Fire says they responded to a one and a half story home in the Jordan neighborhood just before 9:50 p.m.

Crews located two victims, a 72-year-old woman with a disability on the first floor and an 89-year-old man on the second floor. Both were treated by EMS at the scene before being taken to a local hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.

According to the department, a second alarm was issued to bring in additional crews and equipment to replace those that were helping care for the two victims.

The cause of the fire, which was contained to the second floor, is still under investigation.