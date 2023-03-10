Minneapolis warehouse building erupts in flames

Officials say all warehouse employees were evacuated when the building caught on fire.

MINNEAPOLIS — Officials say a Minneapolis warehouse caught fire after two nearby semi trucks burst into flames early Friday morning.

Fire crews from the Minneapolis Fire Department (MFD) were called to the scene at 668 Kasota Ave. just before 1:10 a.m. Officials say the fire took place inside a printing company with "employees working onsite," according to a press release.

Crews laid a line to extinguish the flames on the semis and additional lines to extinguish the interior fire in the warehouse rack storage area, which reportedly included a "large amount" of paper envelopes. Both the interior fire and the flames that spread to the semi-trucks were able to be extinguished.

All employees in the warehouse were evacuated at the time of the fire, and crews further completed a search of the building. No injuries were reported.

Officials say the cause of the fire is currently under investigation.





