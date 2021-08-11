Vehicle hits two students near Isanti Intermediate School

A post on the school's website confirmed the two students were hit while crossing a road, but reported that they have only minor injuries.

ISANTI, Minn — Isanti Police say two students were treated for minor injuries Monday morning after being hit by a vehicle near 8th Avenue NE and Heritage Boulevard.

Officers responded to the area just after 7:20 a.m. after getting reports that two pedestrians were struck just north of the Isanti Intermediate School.

The students walked to the ambulance on their own to be transported for treatment, police say. The driver who struck the students stopped and is cooperating with investigators.

Isanti Police have not released any other details about what led up to the collision.

In a message posted on the Isanti Intermediate School website, the district confirmed two of its students were hit by a "slow-moving private vehicle" while crossing a road.

You can read the school's full statement below:

"The safety of our students is a top priority.

This morning, you may have heard about a pedestrian accident near one of our Isanti schools. Two students were struck by a slow-moving private vehicle when crossing a road. Both students were cared for by first responders and reportedly suffered only minor injuries.

We are appreciative for our transportation staff who called 911, and first responders and administrators who responded immediately.

Please assure students that the children will be ok."

