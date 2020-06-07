Two survive crash of small plane on Iron Range

St. Louis County Under Sheriff Dave Phillips said it’s a miracle the two on board survived.

EVELETH, Minn. — Sheriff's officials say two people survived the crash of a small plane in northeastern Minnesota.

Tower Municipal Airport manager John Burgess says the Piper PA-32 departed early Sunday afternoon, destined for somewhere in Wisconsin. KBJR-TV reports Burgess says no flight plan had been filed.

The crash was discovered a couple hours later near the Eveleth-Virginia Municipal Airport about 34 miles to the south.

St. Louis County Under Sheriff Dave Phillips said a deputy found the wreckage of the plane, where a small fire burned. Phillips said it's a miracle the two on board survived. There was no immediate word on their conditions.

Meteorologists say there were storms developing across parts of the Iron Range at that time Sunday afternoon.