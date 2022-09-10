2 transported to hospital after Newport apartment fire

Firefighters were called to an apartment complex on 10th Avenue at around 5 a.m.

NEWPORT, Minnesota — Two people were transported to a hospital after an apartment fire Saturday morning in Newport.

Firefighters were called to the Newport Pond Apartments on 10th Avenue at around 5 a.m.

According to the Newport Fire Department, the blaze was contained to the apartment of origin, but two residents were transported to the hospital.

Fire officials are still working to determine what caused the fire.

Early morning apartment fire on 10th Avenue. Two residents transported to the hospital. Cause is under investigation by... Posted by Newport Fire Department on Saturday, September 10, 2022

MORE NEWS: Nurses and hospitals still far apart heading into final days before strike

Watch more local news: