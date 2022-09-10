x
2 transported to hospital after Newport apartment fire

Firefighters were called to an apartment complex on 10th Avenue at around 5 a.m.
Credit: Newport Fire Department

NEWPORT, Minnesota — Two people were transported to a hospital after an apartment fire Saturday morning in Newport.

Firefighters were called to the Newport Pond Apartments on 10th Avenue at around 5 a.m. 

According to the Newport Fire Department, the blaze was contained to the apartment of origin, but two residents were transported to the hospital.

Fire officials are still working to determine what caused the fire.

