Two Twin Cities schools to receive books through Very Asian Foundation

Jie Ming Mandarin Immersion Academy and Phalen Lake Hmong Studies will receive over 70 diverse books on Tuesday, March 7.

On Tuesday, two St. Paul schools are set to receive some very special books from a very important organization.

The Very Asian Foundation announced that on March 7 these Twin Cities-area schools will receive a total of over 70 books by Asian American and Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander (AANHPI) authors.

The distribution will take place Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. at Jie Ming Mandarin Immersion Academy and at 1:30 p.m. at Phalen Lake Hmong Studies. Both schools are participating in this partnership through The May Book Project. The project works to aid "schools and libraries build Asian American youth literature" for readers and to provide funding for libraries in need, according to a press release.

Former KARE 11 anchor Gia Vang and Michelle Li, a St. Louis-based anchor at NBC affiliate KSDK, are co-founders of The Very Asian Foundation. Both journalists will be present to deliver the books along with The Very Asian Foundation's executive director Soogi Hong.

“I have 15 nieces and nephews and I am also now a great aunt and I realize that libraries are an important gathering space for schools,” said Vang, in a statement. “I want my family to grow up knowing that they can not only see their stories reflected in these books but begin to imagine a brighter future because of it."

“Students told us it would greatly impact their mental health to be seen in the places where it matters most. We are proud to help young people see themselves and learn about others while giving libraries free resources to choose what works for them,” said Li. “We want to solve problems as journalists, women, moms, and aunties, and be a part of meaningful change for a kinder future.”

Arbeiter Brewing Company in Minneapolis is holding a Very Asian Foundation mixer on March 7 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. A dollar from every pint sold at the event will go to The May Book Project.

Find more information on the project and The Very Asian Foundation here.

