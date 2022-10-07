x
1 killed, 3 injured in St. Paul crash

ST PAUL, Minn. — St. Paul police say a person was killed and three others were injured Friday night following a crash on the city's east side.

A series of tweets from the police department say officers arrived to the area of Ames and White Bear Avenues just after 7 p.m. on reports of a two-vehicle crash.

The posts go on to say one of the drivers involved in the crash was killed, while three others were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Police say the victim's identity, along with more details surrounding the crash, will be released following the initial investigation. 

Authorities continue to work to reconstruct the scene of the crash.

   

