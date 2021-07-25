x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Two women hospitalized after car hits park bench in Wisconsin; driver arrested

The Hudson Police Department said it happened after 2 a.m. Sunday morning.
Credit: Hudson Police Department
Police shared this photo, showing the damaged park bench, on social media.

HUDSON, Wis. — Police say two women were injured Sunday morning after a car hit the bench they were sitting on. 

According to the Hudson Police Department, the women were sitting on a bench at Lakefront Park near 1st Street and Locust Street. At about 2:22 a.m., a car went off the roadway and hit them. 

The women received "substantial" injuries and were taken to the hospital, police said. 

Police said the driver was arrested for allegedly operating a vehicle while intoxicated. No other information is available at this time.

Related Articles