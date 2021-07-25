Two women hospitalized after car hits park bench in Wisconsin; driver arrested

The Hudson Police Department said it happened after 2 a.m. Sunday morning.

HUDSON, Wis. — Police say two women were injured Sunday morning after a car hit the bench they were sitting on.

According to the Hudson Police Department, the women were sitting on a bench at Lakefront Park near 1st Street and Locust Street. At about 2:22 a.m., a car went off the roadway and hit them.

The women received "substantial" injuries and were taken to the hospital, police said.