Hundreds gather on U of M campus for abortion-rights rally

MINNEAPOLIS — Hundreds of people have gathered outside the Hubert H. Humphrey School of Public Affairs on the University of Minnesota campus Wednesday evening for an abortions-rights rally after a leaked draft opinion indicated that the U.S. Supreme Court intends to overturn Roe v. Wade.

The draft opinion, first published Monday night by Politico, was authored by Justice Samuel Alito, a member of the court’s 6-3 conservative majority.

At this point, Roe has not been overturned and abortion is still legal at the federal level, however, the leak sent shockwaves through communities across the nation, prompting protests and rallies.

HAPPENING NOW: Hundreds gathering outside the Humphrey School at the U of M to protest for reproductive rights in response to the leaked draft decision by SCOTUS. There could be some traffic impacts in the area. @KARE11 pic.twitter.com/0tZYn9vTHf — Dave Peterlinz (@DPet_KARE11News) May 4, 2022

The rallies started nationwide Tuesday, including one at the Minnesota State Capitol in St. Paul, and another outside the U.S. Federal Courthouse in Minneapolis. Officials with Planned Parenthood, Women Winning, UnRestrict Minnesota and other abortion rights groups led the rally.

On Wednesday, people who gathered outside the Humphrey School began marching toward Sen. Amy Klobuchar's office.