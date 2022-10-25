Steve Sviggum resigns as vice chair of Univ. of Minnesota Board of Regents

Sviggum resigned his leadership position several weeks after questioning if the Morris campus is "too diverse."

MINNEAPOLIS — University of Minnesota Board of Regents Vice Chair Steve Sviggum resigned his leadership position effective immediately on Tuesday.

The resignation comes after Sviggum questioned the Interim Chancellor of the U's Morris campus on declining enrollment rates earlier this month, and asked if the campus is "too diverse."

"I received a couple of letters from friends whose children are not going to Morris because it is too diverse of a campus, they just didn't feel comfortable there," Sviggum said in a letter to the board chair.

In an interview with KARE 11's Jana Shortal a few days after making his original comments, Sviggum said his line of questioning was "not meant to be racist."

"For those who took the question out of concern or were angry about it or upset about it, I'm sorry that's not how it was meant," Sviggum said. "It was meant to find information and facts."

On Oct. 19, Sviggum issued a larger public apology, saying he was "truly sorry."

Sviggum released the following statement in his letter of resignation to the University of Minnesota Board of Regents Chair Ken Powell:

After our meeting on Saturday morning, I have come to the realization that I should resign from the Vice Chairmanship effective immediately. I owe that position to my colleagues who have shown disapproval in my actions. I do so humbly and thoughtfully, with knowledge that the success of the University of Minnesota is the most important focus and is much more important than any one person or position.

While he will no longer serve as vice chair, Sviggum will continue to be a member of the Board of Regents until his term expires, which will happen when the board holds its regent election during its 2023 session.

