Residence halls evacuated on U of M campus due to blocked sewer

University officials say Frontier Hall, Territorial Hall, Centennial Hall and Pioneer Hall have been evacuated.

MINNEAPOLIS — Students and residents in the Superblock area on the University of Minnesota campus were asked to evacuate due to reports of gas odors.

According to the Minneapolis Fire Department, the odor is from a blocked sewer drain and not natural gas. Officials say the sewer drain is being flushed to remove the blockage.

With investigation crews reported that the gas odor is not natural gas but sewer gas that is coming from a dry and blocked sewer drain. The sewer drain has been flushed to remove the blockage by Regulatory Services. — Minneapolis Fire (@MinneapolisFire) March 8, 2021

University officials say they received reports of gas odor just before 2:15 p.m. Monday, and as a precaution evacuated people from Frontier Hall, Territorial Hall, Centennial Hall and Pioneer Hall while University police and the Minneapolis Fire Department determine the cause of the smell. Minneapolis Fire says people have been allowed back into the buildings.

Just before 12:15 p.m., university officials ordered the evacuation of Folwell Hall after detecting a gas odor inside the building. People have since been allowed back into that building.