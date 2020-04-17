Nibir Sarma takes the trophy and $100,000 cash prize on the quiz show's annual tournament of college students.

MINNEAPOLIS — The Jeopardy clue is: He is the winner of the 2020 Jeopardy College Championship.

The correct response is: "Who is Nibir Sarma of the University of Minnesota?"

The U of M sophomore was crowned champion of the quiz show's annual college tournament on Friday, taking home a trophy and a guaranteed $100,000 in prize money.

Sarma, a member of the Gopher pep band, dominated both parts of the two-day finals. In Friday's finale, he came back from second place at the beginning of the Double Jeopardy round to take a commanding lead going into Final Jeopardy. Despite a humorous incorrect response in Final Jeopardy, his bet of a symbolic $2,020 left him with more than enough cash in his two-day total to take the crown.

Throughout the tournament, faculty, students and U of M organizations cheered on their fellow Gopher on social media, leading to a round of heartfelt congratulations online after Sarma's victory aired on KARE 11.

U of M president Joan Gabel tweeted after Sarma's win, "What an amazing victory just when we need it most. You make us #UMNProud."

Head football coach P.J. Fleck and several players posted a video on Twitter:

"Congratulations, man! You just made all of us so proud," Fleck said.

"Just want to say how proud we are of you, congrats man on the huge win representing the university in a first class fashion," said quarterback Tanner Morgan.

The U men's hockey and men's basketball teams also sent congratulations on social media: