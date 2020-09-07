U of M to challenge visa restrictions on international students

The U of Mi is one of many universities, including Harvard and Massachusetts Institute of Technology, that are filing a lawsuit against the federal government.

MINNEAPOLIS — The University of Minnesota announced Thursday they will join an amicus brief in support of a lawsuit that challenges recent U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) restrictions on visas for international students.

ICE issued guidelines Monday saying international students must leave the country or transfer to another college if their schools plan to offer classes entirely online this fall.

