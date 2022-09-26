U of M's 'Triumph' apple coming to garden centers, nurseries in 2023

The U of M's 28th variety will be available for home gardeners by spring 2023, but it'll take another 4-5 years for Triumph apples to appear in grocery stores.

CHANHASSEN, Minnesota — Fall season is in full swing with visits to apple orchards and pumpkin patches.

For more than a century, the University of Minnesota's apple breeding program has been behind some of the most beloved apples. From Honeycrisp to SweeTango, the U of M has released 28 varieties — the latest being Triumph.

While it was released to commercial growers about two years ago, it has a long road before appearing in grocery stores.

"It's a long time. It's not a sprint race; it's a marathon," said David Bedford, senior research fellow and apple breeder at the U of M's Horticultural Research Center at the Landscape Arboretum.

Triumph is part of the breeding program's nearly 115-year-old history.

"The idea in that program is to produce varieties that can grow in our climate and that means the winters, also," Bedford said. "In fact, that's the problem with most varieties in the U.S. now. They can't survive our winters."

Bedford said it takes about 20 years to develop a new variety and it takes about 25 years from the time of breeding to when the consumer can buy the apple in grocery stores.

On Triumph, Bedford said, "This one was a result of our effort to combine the crispness of Honeycrisp with disease resistance."

The apple has a high resistance to apple scab — a triumph over the common fungal disease. The variety is also a win for three different groups.

"The environment certainly wins having less chemicals applied, the growers are happy not to have to apply chemicals, and the consumer gets a piece of fruit that has less chemicals applied," Bedford explained.

Triumph is a cross of Honeycrisp and Liberty. Bedford described it as having "A little bit of tartness. Almost like a Haralson... but a little bit more crispness that comes from the Honeycrisp."

Triumph was officially released to commercial growers about two years ago. Fifteen wholesale nurseries have been licensed to produce Triumph.

Home gardeners will be able to get their hands on Triumph trees in spring 2023 at garden centers and nurseries in the metro area. Apple trees need cross pollination so gardeners will need two varieties or it could be a neighbor's tree if they have a different variety.

Bedford said it will take another four to five years before Triumph will appear in grocery stores. However, a limited quantity will be available next fall at the Arboretum's AppleHouse.

As for the U's 29th variety, Bedford said they know which one it is, but are still working on the name.

He added, "That has become almost the hardest part of the whole cycle is coming up with the name, believe it or not."





