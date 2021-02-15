U of M's next apple has been named: Introducing 'Triumph'

After calling for suggestions, the program that created the Honeycrisp has named its newest apple variety.

MINNEAPOLIS — 2020 may not have been a great year... but at least we got a new apple out of it.

Now, that new apple has its name.

Last year, when the University of Minnesota announced its newest apple variety -- formerly known as MN 1980 -- it asked people to send in name suggestions. The university said it got more than 500 suggestions -- some inspired by 2020 events, others based on Minnesota's culture.

In the end, though, the university picked a name that was very close to home: "Triumph," chosen by graduate student Stephen Brockman.

“I chose the name ‘Triumph’ because creating a fruit cultivar of such high quality is quite literally a triumph,” Brockman said in a UMN news release. “Years of meticulous work by many people culminating in a great achievement. It’s just as much a name as a description.”

UMN said "Triumph" is a cross between "Honeycrisp" and "Liberty," with red skin and a slightly tart flavor. The university added that the apple is winter-hardy with good disease resistance.

UMN said some growers in the region will be planting the tree this spring, and more trees will be available in 2022.