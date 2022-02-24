Demonstrators outside Russian embassy in DC show support for Ukraine

"We're here to show the world we are not going to stand by and do nothing," one woman said.

WASHINGTON — Demonstrators gathered outside the Embassy of the Russian Federation in Washington D.C. starting at 1 a.m., soon after word came down that Russian troops had begun their anticipated invasion of Ukraine on Thursday.

A small group of protesters were seen outside the embassy holding Ukrainian flags. They say they rushed to the embassy to try to get more information and to support each other. Many people that were outside early Thursday were from Ukraine and still have family members there.

Speaking to some of them, they expressed fear, worry and uncertainty for family who remain in Ukraine.

One man we spoke with said he came to the United States from Kiev, Ukraine, about nine years ago. He said his entire family is still there, and he's been pleading with his parents and sister to leave and get to safety for weeks.

The group is also calling on leaders to do more to support Ukraine. Roxolana Wynar said she felt she had to come out to make her voice heard.

"Different cities throughout Ukraine are currently being bombed, and people are being displaced and it's horrible. We're here to protest to stop this war and to show the world that we're not going to stand by and do nothing. We're going to unite, and we're going to call on the U.S. government to do more and our allies to do more to stop this war," Wynar said.