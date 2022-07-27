Ukrainian soldiers arrive in Minnesota for prosthetics

A fitting event will be held July 27 before a visitation will take place with the soldiers Aug. 7.

MINNEAPOLIS — Residents from across the state greeted a group of Ukrainian soldiers, who arrived at the Minneapolis−Saint Paul International Airport Saturday.

The soldiers landed for the primary reason of receiving prosthetic care in Minnesota.

But before that happens, the right prosthetic must be made to fit perfectly on its recipient. So on July 27, the Ukrainian soldiers will get the chance to try on these prosthetics to make sure they're ready for a visitation event on August 7.

The event, hosted by the Ukrainian American Community Center, will be a night full of cultural celebration with: Ukrainian food, drinks, singing and dancing, according to Stand With Ukraine MN's Facebook page.

Anyone is invited and all proceeds will go to the Prosthetics for Ukrainians Fund.

