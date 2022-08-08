Weeks after arriving in Minnesota, Ukrainian soldiers help drum up support for nonprofit

On Sunday night the community was invited to meet some of the soldiers in Minnesota getting fitted for new prosthetics.

MINNEAPOLIS — Two weeks ago the first Ukrainian soldiers came to Minnesota to be fitted for prosthetics after being injured in the war with Russia. On Sunday, the community gathered to meet those soldiers and help support two children who lost their legs in Mariupol.

People gathered at the Ukrainian American Community Center in Minneapolis Sunday night for an authentic Ukrainian three-course meal, paired with drinks, singing and dancing.

But they weren't just out for a night of fun. These people were showing support for Ukrainian soldiers in our state to be fitted with new prosthetic limbs to replace those they lost in the war.

The proceeds from Sunday's event went to the nonprofit "Prosthetics for Ukrainians Fund," a 501 (c)(3) with a mission to help Ukrainian children, soldiers and civilians of Ukraine who lost their limbs during the war to get free prosthetics in America.

Comedian Viktor Hevko hosted the evening's festivities.

These soldiers first arrived in the Land of 10,000 Lakes on July 27 to be fitted for their prosthetic devices.

