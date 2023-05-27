x
UMPD asks for public's help in search for missing 18-year-old

The release describes her as standing at 5'4 and weighing 135 pounds. Grant has brown eyes.
Credit: UMPD

MINNEAPOLIS — The University of Minnesota Department of Public Safety is turning to the public for help in searching for a missing teen. 

The UMPD says 18-year-old Christina Grant was last seen on Thursday, May 25 at University Avenue and 15th Avenue SE in Minneapolis.

Anyone who locates her or has any information is asked to contact UMPD at 612-624-2677.

