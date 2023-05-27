UMPD asks for public's help in search for missing 18-year-old

MINNEAPOLIS — The University of Minnesota Department of Public Safety is turning to the public for help in searching for a missing teen.
The UMPD says 18-year-old Christina Grant was last seen on Thursday, May 25 at University Avenue and 15th Avenue SE in Minneapolis.
The release describes her as standing at 5'4 and weighing 135 pounds. Grant has brown eyes.
Anyone who locates her or has any information is asked to contact UMPD at 612-624-2677.
Watch more local news:
Watch the latest local news from the Twin Cities and across Minnesota in our YouTube playlist:
WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+
Download the free KARE 11+ app for Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and other smart TV platforms to watch more from KARE 11 anytime! The KARE 11+ app includes live streams of all of KARE 11's newscasts. You'll also find on-demand replays of newscasts; the latest from KARE 11 Investigates, Breaking the News and the Land of 10,000 Stories; exclusive programs like Verify and HeartThreads; and Minnesota sports talk from our partners at Locked On Minnesota.
- Add KARE 11+ on Roku here or by searching for KARE 11 in the Roku Channel Store.
- Add KARE 11+ on Fire TV here or by searching for KARE 11 in the Amazon App Store.
- Learn more about the KARE 11+ app for Apple TV in the Apple App Store.
- Learn more about KARE 11+ here.