UMPD asks for public's help in search for missing 18-year-old

The release describes her as standing at 5'4 and weighing 135 pounds. Grant has brown eyes.

MINNEAPOLIS — The University of Minnesota Department of Public Safety is turning to the public for help in searching for a missing teen.

The UMPD says 18-year-old Christina Grant was last seen on Thursday, May 25 at University Avenue and 15th Avenue SE in Minneapolis.

She is described as 5’4, 135lbs, with brown eyes. Please contact UMPD at 612-624-2677 if you locate her or have any information on her whereabouts. — UMN Public Safety (@UMNpublicsafety) May 27, 2023

The release describes her as standing at 5'4 and weighing 135 pounds. Grant has brown eyes.

Anyone who locates her or has any information is asked to contact UMPD at 612-624-2677.

Watch more local news:

Watch the latest local news from the Twin Cities and across Minnesota in our YouTube playlist:

WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+