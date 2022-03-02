'Unacceptable, full stop': HCMC, Hennepin County paramedic and EMT union condemn employees' use of blackface

Officials within Hennepin Healthcare Systems say they were made aware of employees wearing blackface as part of a Halloween costume.

MINNEAPOLIS — The executive board of the labor union representing paramedics and EMTs in Hennepin County is responding after photos surfaced of employees wearing blackface.

A statement from the Hennepin County Association of Paramedics and EMTs (HCAPE) says the union became aware of a photo showing a member of Hennepin EMS' (HEMS) management team, in addition to an HCAPE union member with their faces colored black as part of a Halloween costume. The union called the photo "unacceptable, full stop."

"We serve the most diverse community in the state, from Minneapolis to the shores of Lake Minnetonka," the statement said, adding," We don't take lightly the responsibility we have to this community, especially vulnerable populations and our BIPOC patients. These types of racist displays are wholly unacceptable. It does not matter if this happened ten days ago or ten years ago, it is wrong."

The union says it is encouraging HEMS and Hennepin Healthcare Systems to take several actions to address the incident, including issuing a "full-throated" apology, training on anti-racism, and implementing a plan to increase diversity within HEMS.

The board went on to say that it is committed to transparency and community engagement.

"We want to remain responsive to our patients and the communities we serve," it said.

Hennepin Healthcare also released a statement in response to the photos, saying the organization acknowledges the pain the photos are potentially causing to a community already trying to heal from racism.

"Let us be clear that we take this very seriously and our next steps will be determined by any findings. We acknowledge the harm and apologize for the impact to our community and our teams. We regret our role in causing further pain for those we serve and for those who serve," the statement read.

The organization went on to say that they will not comment on specifics, as the review of the situation is ongoing, but they are committed to creating a culture of accountability.

"This is everyone’s work, everyone’s responsibility, and everyone’s commitment."

