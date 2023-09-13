LIVE UPDATES: UNC-Chapel Hill 'all clear' after reported armed, dangerous person on or near campus

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — UNC-Chapel Hill is on lockdown Wednesday afternoon after police said an armed and dangerous person was on or near campus.
A student shared photos with WFMY News 2, showing students barricading themselves inside a lecture hall.
Another student shared an X/Twitter video where the campus siren could be heard, alerting students and staff to stay indoors.
Police issued an alert around 1 p.m., telling students and staff to stay inside.
This comes less than three weeks after police said a UNC student shot and killed his professor inside a lab on campus.
Nearby hospitals are not letting anyone in or out at this time. Chapel-Hill Carrboro City Schools are also on lockdown.
Areas around South Road and Bell tower Deck may be closed at this time. We encourage patients not to travel to campus or our clinics in Chapel Hill at this time, according to UNC Hospital.
This investigation is ongoing. Stay with WFMY News 2 for more updates.
