Under new law, driver's test no-shows will owe Minnesota $20

The move was made to ensure that valuable spots for road tests don't go to waste.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Under a new state law that took effect this month, prospective drivers in Minnesota who don't show up for their driver's license road tests will be assessed a $20 fine, designed as a method to slow a testing backlog exacerbated by COVID-19.

The new policy still allows cancellations, but only if you do so at least 24 hours ahead of time. Otherwise, if you're a "no-show," the $20 will be owed when you eventually apply for your driver's license.

"Our aim is to administer as many of these assessments as possible," Department of Public Safety Driver and Vehicle Services Division Director Pong Xiong said. "These appointments fill up really quickly and we're doing our best to meet that demand. Having everyone show up is really critical."

According to data provided by DPS-DVS, roughly 2,000 people a month failed to show up for appointments from July through September -- more than 15% of all scheduled appointments. The new policy does require a customer be reminded of an appointment three days ahead of time, and it also allows for fees to be waived in the case of "unforeseen circumstances."

James Kilibarda, owner of Elite Driving School in Richfield, said the testing backlog has become a huge problem for his students. Some of them, he said, are driving as far away as Mankato, Little Falls and Duluth for tests, and typically they have to schedule them at least a few months out.

Kilbarda hopes that the new $20 fee will ease the burden.

"We're all in a tough spot and we're all trying to dig out of that spot. Any little thing we can do to help, will be beneficial," Kilibarda said. "These appointments are really valuable. And people shouldn't miss them."

According to DPS-DVS, only 26 of 93 exam stations were open entering November. However, with a phase reopening currently underway, 43 exam stations will be open by the end of this year, and all 93 will be open by the end of January 2022.