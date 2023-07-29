Undercover St. Paul investigation nets 11 arrests for attempting to solicit minor or promoting prostitution

All of the suspects were arrested as they arrived at an arranged meeting place for an "encounter."

ST PAUL, Minn. — An undercover operation led by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and the St. Paul Police Department has resulted in the arrest of 11 people.

The arrestees chatted online with undercover agents and investigators who were posing as minors or sex buyers, according to a release from the BCA.

Ten were arrested on probable cause felony solicitation of a minor under 18 for prostitution and one was arrested for probable cause promotion of prostitution.

“Good police work doesn’t happen without law enforcement coming together, and because of that partnership these individuals can no longer do harm,” Saint Paul Police Chief Axel Henry said in a release.

The BCA added "If you or someone you know is in immediate danger of being trafficked, call 911. To report a suspected trafficking situation, call the BCA at 877-996-6222 or email bca.tips@state.mn.us."

Victims can also get help by calling the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 888-373-7888 or sending the text HELP to 233733.

