Unemployment rate drops to 8.6% in Minnesota

The June report shows 84,700 payroll jobs were added in the state.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Minnesota's unemployment rate declined in June, led in part by jobs added in the leisure and hospitality industry.

According to numbers released Thursday by the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED), Minnesota's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell from 9.9% in May to 8.6% in June.

The state added 84,700 payroll jobs overall, with 300 in government and 84,400 in the private sector, marking a 3.8% increase in private sector jobs for the month.

DEED says the job increases reflect the reopening of bars and restaurants in the state during the month of June, with leisure and hospitality making up 35,300 of the new jobs. Other industries gaining jobs included arts, entertainment, recreation, trade, transportation, utilities, education, and health services.

"Many Minnesotans who were laid off are beginning to return to work – which is a good sign. Yet our unemployment rate remains more than double what it was before the pandemic," DEED Commissioner Steve Grove said in a statement. "To continue to see positive trends in our economy, we need to continue to be safe as we reopen our economy to avoid the volatility we're seeing in other states that are dialing back due to troubling COVID-19 outbreaks. That means wearing masks and practicing social distancing."

Three job sectors saw job losses in the month: construction, information, and financial activities.

Also Thursday, DEED cautioned Minnesotans who are receiving unemployment benefits that the additional $600 payments provided by the federal government in the CARES Act are due to expire at the end of the month without action by Congress. DEED said regular state payments will continue, but the department advised those receiving unemployment payments to plan ahead.