Wanted: a nice, BIG holiday tree for Union Depot

Do you live in Ramsey County and have a big, overgrown evergreen in your yard? The Depot wants to use it to spread seasonal cheer this Christmas.

ST PAUL, Minn. — It's hard to think of the holidays when temps are expected to hit near 100 degrees, but folks at the Union Depot are asking Ramsey County residents to contemplate donating a tree - a big, full evergreen - to anchor the venue’s Hub for the Holidays event series.

Trees have to be between 50 and 70 feet tall, be overgrown and in need of removal but in good condition, and be from a location in Ramsey County. If selected for use at the north end of the Union Depot crews will cut it down and grind the stump at no cost, and the tree owner's family will take part in a special dedication.

Once set up in time for the Holiday Tree Lighting Ceremony on Dec. 2, the donated tree will be adorned with 15,000 energy-efficient LED lights to make what organizers call "a dazzling impression."

Those interested in donating the 2023 Union Depot Holiday Tree are asked to email the address of the tree and an accompanying photo, or call 651-202-2700.

Union Depot is a regional multi-modal transportation hub and event venue offering a full complement of transportation services including Amtrak, Jefferson Lines, Metro Transit, Greyhound, Megabus and Hertz rental, along with parking and bike storage.

