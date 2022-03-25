Deal struck in Minneapolis teachers strike

Minneapolis Public Schools posted on its website early Friday that a tentative agreement has been made with union teachers and education specialists.

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis Public Schools and the Minneapolis Federation of Teachers have reached a tentative deal after a strike that kept students out of the classroom for 14 days.

The agreement was announced early Friday on the Minneapolis Public Schools website. No details were released, but MPS said the district is looking forward to "welcoming students and staff back to school on Monday, March 28." A vote by the Minneapolis Federation of Teachers (MFT) is needed to ratify the new deal.

The work stoppage began on Tuesday, March 8 following months of contract negotiations between the teachers and school district failed to come up with a solution.

Throughout the duration of the strike, the union negotiated for things like enforceable contract language surrounding class size, mental health support, living wages for hourly educational Support Professionals, or ESPs, and competitive pay for licensed staff.

Before reaching a deal Friday, some of the lingering sticking points were seniority protections for ESPs and teacher pay scale.

