Union touts public sector careers

MINNEAPOLIS — The State of Minnesota has been going all out to attract applicants to open government jobs, in hopes of filling more than 600 vacant positions.

The state is competing with the private sector and city and county governments in the tightest labor market. That effort got a boost Monday when the AFSCME government employees union brought its Staff the Front Lines campaign to Minneapolis.

The campaign touts the value of joining the public sector, which includes benefits and typically features working conditions and pay negotiated by a union.

"We're just trying to tell people about the great benefits the State provides and also being part of a strong union that will help protect you, to fight for your economic stability and continue to fight for better wages, better benefits, better working conditions," Eric Hesse, the president of AFSCME Council 5, said.

When the new fiscal year began this month, 11% of jobs in the Minnesota state government were vacant. Cities and counties are also looking to fill a high number of openings. Monday's event coincided with a state agency job fair at the United Labor Center.

"We know state government offers the kinds of work experiences that many people across America want – purposeful jobs where they can make a difference, a supportive, inclusive environment built on teamwork, collaboration, respect and shared goals and abundant opportunities to grow personally and professionally," Erin Campbell, the Deputy Management and Budget Commissioner, told reporters at Monday's press conference.

For the State, it could be a heavy lift even though recent budget decisions and contracts boosted benefits and pay for state workers. New state agencies to regulate legal marijuana and handle paid family leave claims will also require the state to boost hiring.

"I don’t think there’s any way to sugarcoat it. It's going to be a challenge. We’re in a very competitive market," House Majority Leader Jamie Long, a Minneapolis Democrat, said.

"But I think we have a good case to make. We have good wages. We’ve been able to increase those. We have the best benefits anywhere, and we offer values in addition, which is important to a lot of workers, particularly younger workers."

Hesse said having better retirement benefits isn't always a draw for younger people, who are decades away from retirement age.

"They care about the benefits but it’s nothing tangible in their hands in the moment. They want the wages, and that’s what’s drawing people to go elsewhere, to more competitive jobs as far as wages go."

According to the Minnesota Management and Budget Department, there are more than 600 job openings currently posted. The state executive branch workforce is currently at about 35,000 employees.

