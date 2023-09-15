UAW launches targeted strike despite 97% of workers agreeing to hit the picket lines

In all, about 13,000 of the UAW’s 145,000 members walked off the job at three specific plants.

MINNEAPOLIS — In an unprecedented move, the United Auto Workers (UAW) union is striking against the nation's three largest automakers all at once.

But in all, only about 1,300 workers walked off the job Friday at three plants in Missouri, Michigan and Ohio.

The union's president said a targeted strike saves the union money, while also forcing assembly lines to shut down faster. However, 97% of members voted to strike — and that's what they say they're ready to do.

"If every worker in that plant chose to walk off, that's the will of the membership and that needs to be supported by the UAW," said William Lehman, a UAW member for six years.

Lehman works at a plant in Pennsylvania making Mack trucks. He also ran against Shawn Fain for UAW president, which Fain narrowly won earlier this year.

Lehman doesn't think the union's demands are too much, nor does he think Fain will get members what they want, saying his policies are fundamentally flawed since he hasn't been on any shop floor in about a decade.

"We’re here to make a living, we’re here to provide for our families and our loved ones and we’re here to spend time with them, too," said Lehman, who describes the auto industry as dangerous and one that's facing job cuts.

"They say this other job has been eliminated but really, workers have been forced to absorb additional work and it's gotten more physical over the years as well," said Lehman. "Very high incident rate and injury rate."

It's unclear how long this strike might last. The last one at General Motors was in 2019 and lasted about 42 days.

