University of Minnesota Duluth music professor recalls 2010 Haiti earthquake

DULUTH, Minn. — Jean Perrault, also known as Rudy, is the director of orchestras at the University of Minnesota Duluth.

Perrault was born in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. A country now dealing with the aftermath of a 7.2 magnitude earthquake that left close to 2,000 people dead -- and thousands more injured.

“I knew right away, and the fact that it was a 7.2 and not a 7.0, I worried,” said Perrault.

It’s a familiar feeling. “Eleven years later, here we are again,” he said.

Back in 2010, a 7.0-magnitude earthquake struck just outside Haiti's capital of Port-au-Prince, leaving hundreds of thousands dead and millions displaced. Perrault says his family were among those missing in the country’s most devastating natural disaster where an estimated 300,000 lives were lost.

“It was a while, but we found them, and everyone was accounted for,” he said.

The latest earthquake comes as the country is dealing with the loss of its president and the spread of the delta variant. Adding to the devastation, Haiti was hit with heavy wind and rain from Tropical Storm Grace earlier this week.

“Grace just went through Haiti and made the efforts of getting the victims and everybody else,” he said. “Just the safety first that started with the assassination of the president.”

While Perrault says his family is safe, he's praying for all those affected and he's offering advice to those who want to help.