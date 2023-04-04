All clear given after hazmat incident reported at University of Minnesota

Amundson Hall, which houses the Department of Chemical Engineering and Materials Science, was evacuated around 6 p.m.

MINNEAPOLIS — The University of Minnesota Department of Public Safety has issued an "all clear" after a hazmat incident was reported at a campus building earlier Tuesday night.

In an updated safety alert, the school said, "The campus community can resume normal business" after Admunson Hall was evacuated around 6 p.m

The U, nor the Minneapolis Fire Department which responded to the scene, has provided any details or information about what prompted the hazmat alert to be issued.

The university's Department of Chemical Engineering and Materials Science is housed inside Amundson Hall, located at 421 Washington Ave. SE on the East Bank campus.

