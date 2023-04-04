x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

All clear given after hazmat incident reported at University of Minnesota

Amundson Hall, which houses the Department of Chemical Engineering and Materials Science, was evacuated around 6 p.m.
Credit: KARE 11
University of Minnesota campus

MINNEAPOLIS — The University of Minnesota Department of Public Safety has issued an "all clear" after a hazmat incident was reported at a campus building earlier Tuesday night.

In an updated safety alert, the school said, "The campus community can resume normal business" after Admunson Hall was evacuated around 6 p.m

The U, nor the Minneapolis Fire Department which responded to the scene, has provided any details or information about what prompted the hazmat alert to be issued.

The university's Department of Chemical Engineering and Materials Science is housed inside Amundson Hall, located at 421 Washington Ave. SE on the East Bank campus.

Related Articles

Watch more local news:

Watch the latest local news from the Twin Cities and across Minnesota in our YouTube playlist:

WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+

Download the free KARE 11+ app for Roku, Fire TV, and other smart TV platforms to watch more from KARE 11 anytime! The KARE 11+ app includes live streams of all of KARE 11's newscasts. You'll also find on-demand replays of newscasts; the latest from KARE 11 Investigates, Breaking the News and the Land of 10,000 Stories; exclusive programs like Verify and HeartThreads; and Minnesota sports talk from our partners at Locked On Minnesota. 

More Videos

In Other News

Conservative think tank sponsors Freedom Rally at Minnesota State Capitol

Before You Leave, Check This Out