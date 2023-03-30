2 U of M hockey players named finalists for Hobey Baker Award

Freshman Logan Cooley and sophomore Matthew Knies, both forwards, are among the three 2023 Hobey Baker Hat Trick finalists.

MINNEAPOLIS — The University of Minnesota men's ice hockey program is well-represented among the finalists for the 2023 Hobey Baker Memorial Award.

On Thursday, freshman Logan Cooley and sophomore Matthew Knies, both forwards, were named as Hobey Baker Hat Trick finalists, alongside University of Michigan freshman forward Adam Fantilli.

Since 1981, each year the award honors college hockey's top player for their exemplary character and talent both on and off the ice.

Cooley, a Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania native, has a team-best 57 points this season, which ranks second in the nation and fifth in single-season program history for a first-year player, according to the U.

He's recorded at least one point in 31 of his 37 games played and has a season-long point streak of 15 games, the longest active streak in the country.

Knies leads the county with seven game-winning goals and is the only Gopher player in history to have three overtime goals in one season. Originally from Phoenix, Arizona, he has 21 goals this season and led the team to a 17-2-0 record when scoring.

The 2023 Hobey Baker Memorial Award will be presented on Friday, April 7 in Tampa, Florida live on NHL Network at 5 p.m. CST and online at http://Hobeybaker.com/watch.

Throughout Hobey Baker Award history, four University of Minnesota players have won the honor: Neal Broten in 1981, Robb Stauber in 1988, Brian Bonin in 1996, and Jordan Leopold in 2002.

Since its inception 42 years ago, 11 players from Minnesota schools have won the Hobey Baker Award.

