x
University of Minnesota: More security patrols, less 'tailgating'

Officials are warning residents to stop letting others follow or "tailgate" them into buildings without using an access card or key fob.
Credit: KARE 11
University of Minnesota campus

MINNEAPOLIS — The University of Minnesota is beefing up security at its residence halls and apartment communities.

The changes are part of a response to an increased number of "tailgating" incidents, which is when "others 'tailgate' or enter the building behind you without using their access card or FOB," according to an email sent to residents on Tuesday.

Officials said effective immediately, university security staff will increase walking patrols and target "common areas" around campus, including places like lobbies, stairwells and "residential corridors" throughout the day.

Students are being asked to enter through the main doors of buildings, stay vigilant, lock their doors and call U of M police if they see anything suspicious.

