The Whitney and Elizabeth MacMillan Planetarium will open its doors on Aug. 6.

ST PAUL, Minn. — The Whitney and Elizabeth MacMillan Planetarium is reopening -- to a much smaller audience.

The planetarium, located in the University of Minnesota's Bell Museum, is reopening Aug. 6 at 25% capacity. It also has new rules for guests and staff.

According to a press release, planetarium staff will leave gaps between groups of guests. Shows will also be further apart to allow time for cleaning and air circulation. Everyone over 2 years old will need to wear masks.

Starting Aug. 6, the planetarium will show two all-ages programs: "Minnesota Night Sky" and "Out of This World!" All eyes will be on Mars, planetarium staff said -- as NASA's Perseverance rover is on its way to a February 2021 landing.

The planetarium joins several other Minnesota attractions reopening this summer, like the Como Zoo and Split Rock Lighthouse.

"There have been so many great celestial events, from the Crew Dragon launch to the ISS, to comet NEOWISE, and we can't wait to hear your questions!” Planetarium Manager Sally Brummel said in the press release.