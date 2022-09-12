University of Minnesota Twin Cities jumps to 23rd in annual rankings

The 2022-2023 rankings placed the university among the top 15% of universities nationwide.

MINNEAPOLIS — U.S News and World Report ranked the University of Minnesota Twin Cities at 23rd nationwide in its latest survey, the U of M's highest ranking in over a decade.

Among the over 400 public and private institutions considered for the National Universities category, the Twin Cities campus improved six places from last year's ranking, which places the university among the top 15% in the country according to a press release.

“It is gratifying that the collective ingenuity and impact of our faculty, students and staff is recognized in so many ways across the U.S. News and World Report rankings,” said U of M President Joan Gabel. “This important and wide-ranging excellence exemplifies our University community’s shared commitment and focus through MPact 2025, which serves our state and transforms the world.”

Three other U of M campuses were also included in the most recent rankings. The Crookston campus retained its number one spot among public Midwest Regional Colleges, the Duluth campus ranked 33rd in Regional Universities in the Midwest category, and the Morris campus retained its eighth-ranked public university spot in the National Liberal Arts Colleges category.

In July, the U of M was also ranked by the Academic Ranking of World Universities in what's known as the Shanghai Ranking as one of the world's top research institutions, placing the university among the top two percent of universities globally.

Watch more local news: