University of Minnesota, Teamsters reach a deal, avoid strike

According to Teamsters Local 320, the new three-year agreement with the university will be voted on by the union's membership next.

MINNEAPOLIS — On early Saturday morning, the University of Minnesota and Teamsters Local 320 reached a deal to avoid a strike, the union announced on social media.

At around 3:20 a.m., the union posted on Facebook that they reached a three-year deal with the University of Minnesota and next week's strike has been called off.

According to Teamsters Local 320, the new agreement with the university will be voted on by the union's membership next and further information will be released later on Saturday.

If a deal had not been reached, the union would have gone on strike at the university's Minneapolis and St. Paul campuses at 12:01 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022 and last for four days.

According to Brian Aldes, the vice president of the Teamsters Local 320 union, about 93% of the union's membership voted in favor of a strike.

Watch more local news: