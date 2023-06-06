'Unsafe levels' of bacteria detected in Round Lake

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. — Round Lake in Eden Prairie is closed until further notice after testing detected "unsafe levels of bacteria" in the water.
According to the city, further testing will be needed to determine when the water is safe again for swimming.
The city has not shared any information about the kind of bacteria detected in the lake.
Round Lake is located in Round Lake Park, off Valley View Road.
