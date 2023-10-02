Update: Missing woman's dog found, she remains unaccounted for

Redwood Falls sheriff's officials say 81-year-old Jeanine Jackson of Sanborn disappeared Sep. 20 while walking her dog. She hasn't been seen since.

SANBORN, Minnesota — The dog of a missing woman from southwestern Minnesota has been found and reunited with family, but a volunteer search for Jeanine Jackson in Redwood County Sunday came up empty.

The Redwood County Sheriff's Office says the 81-year-old Jackson disappeared Sept. 20 while on a walk with her dog near her home in Sanborn, and hasn't been seen since. The 81-year-old is known to have memory issues and investigators believe she could have become disoriented while on a walk that morning with her beloved Chihuahua.

Sheriff's officials said on Sept. 30, ten days after she disappeared, Jackson's dog was located alive along a gravel road south and west of Sanborn and was returned to family. Unfortunately, there was no sign of her.

On Sunday, a coordinated volunteer search fanned out across the area despite the intense heat, and again did not locate Jackson or find any clues to her whereabouts. The Redwood County Sheriff's Office is encouraging farmers and hunters in the area to be vigilant in keeping their eyes open.

Anyone with information on Jeanine Jackson or where she might be is asked to call investigators at 507-637-4036.

Sanborn is about an hour's drive southeast of Marshall.

