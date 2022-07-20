Family: Victim killed in stolen car crash was passenger, not driver

On Sunday, July 17, 70-year-old Phoua Thao Hang died after the car she was riding in with her husband was hit by a stolen vehicle.

ST PAUL, Minn. — St. Paul Police, family and friends held a news conference Wednesday afternoon to share updated information about a 70-year-old woman who was killed in a hit-and-run that involved a stolen vehicle over the weekend.

Speaking on behalf of Phoua Thao Hang's family, Judge Gail Chang Bohr said Hang was the passenger in the car that was hit by a stolen Kia on Sunday, July 17. Her husband of 50 years, Bohr said, was driving.

Originally, police reported that Hang was driving.

Bohr said when Phoua's husband found out that his wife passed away at the scene of the crime, he fainted, and was taken to a nearby hospital. He has since been released and is recovering at home.

Bohr said she knew Phoua and the Hang family for over 30 years and considered her "my sister." She said Phoua was a Hmong-American and a resident of St. Paul for over 35 years.

Bohr read a statement from the family:

"Phoua Thao Hang was the singular most important person in our lives. The light has gone out of our world. There will be a time in the future when we will share more about what she meant to us. For now, please respect our privacy as we grieve."

Bohr added that the family is asking the public if they have any information about the hit and run to contact police.

Following the crash, St. Paul Police, K9 units and the State Patrol's helicopter searched through the night for the hit-and-run suspect who ran from the scene. At this time, no one has been located or identified in connection to the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call the St. Paul Traffic and Pedestrian Safety Unit at 651-266-5722.