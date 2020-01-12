Updated Minnesota budget forecast shows projected improvements

The state now projects a $641 million surplus for 2020-21, and a smaller projected shortfall for the next biennium.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Minnesota Management and Budget (MMB) offered a mixed bag of economic news in its updated budget forecast released Tuesday.

MMB now says lower spending and higher general fund revenues will give the state a $641 million projected surplus for the 2020-21 biennium.

The state budget forecast has also improved into the 2022-23 fiscal year, though it still shows a $1.273 billion projected shortfall.

Both figures are dramatic improvements over MMB's previous forecast released early in the COVID-19 pandemic back in May, which projected a $2.4 billion deficit in the 2020-21 budget cycle, and a $4.7 billion shortfall for 2022-23.

However, the ongoing coronavirus pandemic continues to present economic challenges for the state. MMB said Minnesota has 184,000 fewer jobs now than in February, before the pandemic began. The agency also noted that the economic downturn sparked by the pandemic has affected all Minnesotans, but said unemployment had a disproportionate impact on lower wage workers.