UPS announces plan to hire seasonal employees in Twin Cities

The company is hosting hiring events on Nov. 4 and 5 during its "UPS Brown Friday" weekend.

MINNEAPOLIS — UPS announced its plan to hire over 2,000 seasonal employees in the Minneapolis area during its annual "UPS Brown Friday" hiring weekend.

The upcoming event is part of UPS' larger plan to hire over 100,000 seasonal workers to help with the impending holiday rush. The company plans to hire over 60,000 seasonal employees in total across the country, and the annual happening will include more than 400 in-person and virtual events nationwide.

UPS is looking to hire seasonal delivery drivers, warehouse workers and driver helpers, according to a press release. The weekend-long events will take place in Minneapolis on Nov. 4 and 5.

Times and locations for the events in the Twin Cities include the following:

Friday, Nov. 4, 10am – 3p 3312 Broadway ST NE, Minneapolis, MN 55413 (spokesperson on-site) 555 Opperman Dr Eagan MN 55123 8601 Valley Forge LN N Maple Grove MN 55369

Saturday, Nov. 5, 10am – 3p 3312 Broadway ST NE, Minneapolis, MN 55413 (spokesperson on-site) 555 Opperman Dr Eagan MN 55123 8601 Valley Forge LN N Maple Grove MN 55369



If sitting still isn't for you, #YouBelongAtUPS. Take a look behind the scenes 👀 & apply for a #UPS package handler job today: https://t.co/j6goOLikvX pic.twitter.com/ZzRiYOCBCq — UPS (@UPS) November 2, 2022

People who are are unable to attend any of the upcoming events but are still interested in a job with UPS can still apply online at UPSjob.com.

Watch more local news: