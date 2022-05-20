Uptown barbershop gives Minneapolis South High students free haircuts for prom

It's the night before prom and students are getting ready for the big day with a little help from Faded Barbershop.

MINNEAPOLIS — Oh, high school prom. Edward Davis knows the memories can last a lifetime.

"My senior prom? Uh, oof, quite a while ago," the 2007 Minneapolis North High School graduate said.

Now owner of nearly 1-year-old Faded Barbershop in Uptown, Davis and his team are already paying it forward by offering South High School students free haircuts the day before their prom.

Varsity basketball player Jaheim Houts said he appreciates the help considering how much prom costs to attend.

"Just like, having to worry about your prom outfit and then buy the ticket, transportation and all that," Houts said. "It's great for everybody."

South teacher and alumna Kylie Marshall co-leads the school's equity team, which she says was on a mission to make prom more equitable and accessible to all students.

"It's been great to get people involved from the community and make sure that everyone is nice and fresh and ready to go for prom," Marshall said.

"It's important just to get out to the youth and do stuff for the youth," Davis added. "It's basically showing young men how to keep themselves up and clean and presentable."

Faded Barbershop plans to offer high school students of all schools free haircuts on Sunday, May 29, at its first-annual Guns Down, Faded Up event. It will be held 1-6 p.m. at Faded Barbershop located at 2649 Lyndale Ave S.

Haircuts will be first come, first served.

