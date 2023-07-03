Uptown leaders set for new era in the historic neighborhood of Minneapolis

The return of the historic Uptown Theater makes way for a new era, in a neighborhood that's seen its share of setbacks in recent years.

MINNEAPOLIS — You can call it a comeback stamped with love, as seen by the artistic postage stamps in vacant storefront windows which read "Love from Uptown" in Minneapolis.

"I see it as almost a renaissance of the area," said Natasha Greiling, with the Uptown Association.

"I can remember a time 10 years ago when this was the most happening block in the entire city," said Allen Cole, who lives in Uptown.

After closing in 2021, the newly renovated Uptown Theater will open May 5, as the city's next major entertainment venue.

It'll seat 2,500, and host everything from concerts to corporate events under the ownership of Swervo Development, which also owns the Armory.

"I love this neighborhood. So the reopening of the Uptown Theater is going be a special moment for our community," said Ned Abdul, president of Swervo. "We're humbled and honored to restore the theater while reimagining the venue as so much more than a live music destination. We've drawn our inspiration from our neighbors and what Uptown needs is people, and we believe this unique entertainment venue will help to re-energize this business district into what it once was."

"We are just so excited to move forward and reenergize this area with developments like the Uptown Theater, like the Granada Theater," said Greiling.

An energy that's been zapped by a mass exodus of many businesses is now marked by signs of the times.

"There are empty storefronts but there is activity," said Greiling.

"It's been picking up steadily; it's one of those things — the day-to-day foot traffic hasn't quite come back yet," said Amy Reher, president of the Granada Theater.

The Granada Uptown Lobby Restaurant, Bar & Theater has stood the test of time in the neighborhood since opening under Reher's leadership in August of 2020, but there have been challenges.

"I think there's been a lot of bad press and trying to combat that for people to see that there are positive things happening and there is a reason to come and that you can come out and be safe and that it's not as scary as everybody has envisioned it," explained Reher.

As events return, Uptown leaders hope these new investments will help rewrite the history of what once was.

"All of the promotions and things that we're doing and activations we're doing this year are really to do that, to get people back, our 'Spring into Uptown' event is actually the same weekend the Uptown Theater opens," said Greiling.

"Having more people and more venues — and more operators — in town is going to help huge," said Reher.

There are already concerts scheduled for the new Uptown Theater:

May 5: Uptown Theater Kick-Off Party ft. Yam Haus

June 23: Prof

June 24: Prof

June 25: Ruel

Sept. 16: Parliament Funkadelic ft. George Clinton with George Porter Jr.

Tickets will be on sale for these shows on Friday, March 10.

