Lake Chipotle makes early-season return to Uptown

Chipotle said plans are in the works to improve the Hennepin Avenue lot, and Wednesday contractors began draining the accidental body of water.

MINNEAPOLIS — They say a burrito tastes better when you brave the elements.

Well, no. No one says that. But we can imagine that's the case for the hungry residents of Minneapolis' Uptown neighborhood.

For another year, Lake Chipotle, aka the flooded parking lot at the chain's Hennepin Avenue location, swelled to full capacity – fitting in a state that prides itself on being the "Land of 10,000 Lakes."

The soaker of a situation is the result of warmer temps and melting snow, a trend we'd typically see during the spring thaw. But if you're bothered by the burrito bowl barrier and aren't amused by the seasonal spectacle, just know that it's on Chipotle's corporate radar.

"We appreciate that tourists still flock to 'Lake Chipotle' despite the weather-related challenges in this parking area," the company said in a statement to KARE 11. "Infrastructure work to improve the site and expand the shoreline will be complete in coming months."

In the short term though, contractors began work Wednesday to pump water out of the Chipotle lot and drain social media's favorite accidental body of water.

Just like last year, Lake Chipotle turned into a bit of a water sports destination, similar to our state's much bigger (and permanent) lakes.

And Lake Chipotle Tourism, a grassroots effort born of last year's flood, claimed Wednesday that its "historian has verified this is the largest the micro-lake has ever been!"

Our Historian has verified this is the largest the micro-lake has ever been!



A thousand more gallons of water and it would graduate to a minor lake



