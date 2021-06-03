Reports: Deputy fatally shot murder suspect in Uptown Minneapolis

The Minnesota BCA confirmed that they are en route to the shooting in the busy Minneapolis neighborhood.

MINNEAPOLIS — A Hennepin County deputy shot and killed a murder suspect in an Uptown, Minneapolis parking ramp, according to KARE 11 news partner MPR News.

The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office confirmed the shooting to MPR.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) reported on Twitter that they are en route to an "officer involved shooting" in Uptown.

A large police presence could be seen at the intersection of West Lake Street and South Girard Avenue on Thursday afternoon.

KARE 11 reporter Deevon Rahming is on the scene of the busy corner near the LA Fitness and Libertine restaurant.

Witnesses who live and work nearby told Rahming they heard at least 10 to 15 shots. Community activist groups that work to curb violence are on scene.

Rahming reported that multiple law enforcement agencies are on the scene. Vehicles from the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office and the Minneapolis Police Department can be seen.

According to Rahming, a crowd of onlookers has also gathered at the scene.

