Uptown shooting survivor: 'Every time I close my eyes, I get flashbacks to that night'

MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota — Kenisha Collins of St. Paul visited Uptown over the weekend for a night out with friends. Then, she heard gunshots.

"There were so many gunshots. I feel like it was lasting, it lasted forever," Collins recalled.

The 22-year-old was waiting in line outside Hoban Korean BBQ when she heard the first gunshot and fell to the ground.

"I fell on the ground because it was too many people running at the same time. So while I was on the ground, one of my friends was behind me and I just felt me getting shot. I think I got shot in my leg first," Collins said.

Her friend, Taija Tyson, was also shot.

"I tried to like talk my friend through the whole thing, try to be the calm one," she said.

During the chaos, someone tied a belt around her leg to slow the bleeding. Collins didn't realize she had been shot three times until she made it to the hospital.

"I was shot in the back of my left leg and the bullet went out through my knee and then I got shot in my left butt cheek," Collins said.

In total, 11 people were shot in Uptown early Sunday. Minneapolis police originally said that 12 people were shot and that one person had died. On Tuesday, they reported that the person who died, Cody Pollard, was actually shot in a separate incident downtown. He was misidentified as an Uptown shooting victim in a "very chaotic scene" at Hennepin County Medical Center.

As of Tuesday, no arrests had been made in either case. MPD spokesperson John Elder said Pollard's case just started being investigated today as a separate case and that good strides were being made in the Uptown shooting investigation.

Collins is now recovering at HCMC. Because of COVID-19, she cannot have any visitors.

Collins has a two-year-old son named Kaharie.

"I have one and then I found out I was pregnant now," Collins said. "Yeah, it was hard."

Right now, Collins is not able to walk. She will need physical therapy and said she isn't sure how long she will be in the hospital but "can't leave until I learn how to walk."

The past couple of days have been hard on Collins. She said every time she closes her eyes, she gets flashbacks from that night.

"It's kind of traumatizing now. It's like now I can't, I don't know where it's safe to go to," Collins said.

She is finding support by talking to other survivors.

"I talked to my friend and I talked to some of the other girls that got shot because we're all moms. So we're just trying to be strong for each other, taking one day at a time, helping each other get through what we've been through," Collins said.