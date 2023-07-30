US 169 southbound closed, 1 dead after box truck runs over sedan

The highway is expected to remain closed until around 9 p.m. Sunday night.

PLYMOUTH, Minn. — Officials have closed the southbound lanes of US Highway 169, after a serious collision killed one person.

The crash occurred near Exit 131/ 13th Avenue in Plymouth. The lanes are expected to reopen around 9 p.m., according to MnDOT's 511 website.

Video captured by MnDOT cameras shows a Ford box truck traveling at a high rate of speed and crashing into a black sedan on the highway.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, three vehicles were traveling south on 169 when traffic started slowing down due to a crash on the road.

The Ford box truck struck the sedan, which was then pushed into a Chevrolet Tahoe.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

