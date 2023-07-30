US 169 southbound closed, 1 dead after box truck runs over sedan

PLYMOUTH, Minn. — Officials have closed the southbound lanes of US Highway 169, after a serious collision killed one person.
The crash occurred near Exit 131/ 13th Avenue in Plymouth. The lanes are expected to reopen around 9 p.m., according to MnDOT's 511 website.
Video captured by MnDOT cameras shows a Ford box truck traveling at a high rate of speed and crashing into a black sedan on the highway.
According to the Minnesota State Patrol, three vehicles were traveling south on 169 when traffic started slowing down due to a crash on the road.
The Ford box truck struck the sedan, which was then pushed into a Chevrolet Tahoe.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
