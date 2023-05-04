US Attorney details charges against alleged Mosque arsonist

Luger said Little has been indicted on federal arson and civil rights charges and will remain detained pending his trial.

MINNEAPOLIS — US Attorney Andy Luger detailed the charges against alleged mosque arsonist Jackie Rahm Little in a press conference Thursday afternoon.

Count 1 is a federal arson charge that carries a prison term of no less than five and no more than 20 years in prison,

Count 2, is a civil rights charge of intentionally damaging religious property because of the character of that property.

Luger added that he and Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty met with victims of Little on Thursday morning to discuss what he called the "deeply disturbing case" and the charges.

"We all want to assure the Muslim community, and members of all faith communities, that we respond to attacks on houses of worship at the highest levels and with utmost urgency," said Luger.

The US Attorney also announced that the case will be led by Manda Sertich, who is an assistant attorney in Luger's office.

Little allegedly targeted multiple Muslim people and places of worship, including a Somali MPD officer, representative Ilhan Omar, and the mall known as "Somali Mall."

Little was caught and arrested on April 29 in Mankato by the Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office and was taken into federal custody Sunday by FBI and ATF agents, with help from Minneapolis and St. Paul police departments.

"Islamophobia is serious and must be confronted head-on, in Minnesota, we take care of each other, and we always will," added Luger.

