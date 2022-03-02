Team Shuster taking over Raising Cane's

Starting at noon, Team Shuster will man the drive-thru at the Raising Cane's location in Brooklyn Park.

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. — Editor's Note: The video above originally aired on KARE 11 on Feb. 18, 2022.

It's the collaboration we didn't know we needed: men's curling and Raising Cane's chicken.

And not just any men's curling team, the U.S. Men's Curling Team, fresh off a run at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

Today, Team Shuster is trading curling stones and brooms to serve up baskets of chicken and fries at the Brooklyn Park Raising Cane's, starting at noon.

John Shuster, Matt Hamilton, Chris Plys and John Landsteiner, gold medalists at the PyeongChang games in 2018, will cater to "Caniacs" as they pass by the drive-thru window.

The 2022 Winter Olympics didn't have the same successful finish for Team Shuster, which lost to Canada in the bronze medal round 8-5.

“I'm not retiring, but that doesn't mean I'll ever get back here,” said Shuster, who would be 43 for the 2026 games in Milan and Cortina. “No matter what happens, I’m so happy and proud and love playing with these guys, and I hope they want to keep doing it.”

More local news from KARE 11