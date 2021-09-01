USFS: Portions of BWCA will reopen beginning Sept. 4

Superior National Forest supervisor Connie Cummins said there will be a phased reopening of portions of the LaCroix, Kawishiwi and Tofte Ranger Districts.

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — The U.S. Forest Service announced Wednesday evening that portions of the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness will reopen to visitors after last month's wildfires caused closures and evacuations.

In a post on Facebook, Superior National Forest supervisor Connie Cummins said officials plan to do a phased reopening of portions of the LaCroix, Kawishiwi and Tofte Ranger Districts starting Saturday. They will be reopened for both overnight and day use.

Because areas in the western BWCA remain in extreme drought and active fire conditions, they will stay closed. These areas include the end of the Gunflint Trail, and near the John Ek and Whelp fires.

"When we look at removing some of the closed areas into the future, we can't totally eliminate risk," Cummins said. "When you go into the Boundary Waters you always take some sort of risk, but what we do is we try to manage that degree of risk - and we do that looking across the spectrum."

Cummins said the BWCA is 8 to 16 inches of precipitation below where it was at this time last year. She said it would take several weeks of 1 to 2 inches of rain per week to get out of the current dry conditions.

The USFS works with fire experts to determine where to open the BWCA to visitors. They take drought conditions, fuel conditions, long-term weather predictions, time of year and availability of resources into consideration.

"The good news is though, in spite of the drought, we are moving into fall. Days are shorter, colder," Cummins said. "Days that we could find conditions that align where the temps are higher, humidity lower, winds pick up - fire could move under those conditions."

Cummins said officials are more concerned about the ongoing fire risk in areas where there is already an active fire on the ground and has the chance to get up and move.

Permits that have already been purchased in closed areas will be canceled and refunded through Sept. 10, while permits for reopened portions will be available to reserve beginning Thursday.

The USFS is working with the Department of Natural Resources to determine restrictions for overnight camping, but Cummins says campfires are still not allowed.

"We're really happy that we can start to open things up for all of you to at least get a chance to get in this year before the snow comes," Cummins said.

For more information about BWCA closures and permit availability, visit the USFS-Superior National Forest website.