Using water jets to clear algae could make it worse

Both the DNR and lake health advocates say the jet stream can dredge up the lake sediment and cause bigger issues.

MINNEAPOLIS — What's the point of a lake, if you can't swim in it?

So of course, to tackle the chore of clearing algae, many Minnesotans have turned to something like an Aqua Thruster, or a hydraulic jet machine that "blows" algae and muck away from docks.

"I started hearing about it four or five years ago. They are growing in popularity as algae becomes more of an issue," Jeff Forester said. Forester is the executive director of Minnesota Lakes and Rivers Advocates. He said using a device like that could be harmful to the lake if not used correctly.

"You just want to make sure the jet is not pointed down toward the bottom of the lake, because that will stir up the sediment and lake sediment have phosphorous in them which will drive algae growth," Forester said. "And a lot of people use these to keep algae away from the dock and there's a certain irony that if you're not using them properly, you're actually creating more algae."

He also said the DNR could issue tickets if a device is found scouring the bottom of lakes. However, the problem isn't as rampant — as the DNR has issued 30 citations and 91 warnings over the last five years, with a decreasing number of both warnings and citations.

"As long as they're not directed down at the bottom, and they're directed up and moving water in that way, I don't think there's any problem," Forester said.

MN DNR said they have not given out any citations for the year of 2022 so far.

